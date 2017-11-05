The Philippines tops 37 surveyed Asian countries in trusting the United States President on world affairs

Published 9:09 AM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For every 100 Filipinos, 69 trust US President Donald Trump to do the right thing in in international affairs, a survey by the Pew Research Center revealed on Friday, November 3.

The Washington-based think tank said the Philippines (69%) has the highest support for Trump among 37 Asian countries they surveyed, only followed by Vietnam (58%).

As a reference, the Pew said the global median stands at 22%.

The research center added that Trump enjoys the trust of more Filipinos than China President Xi Jinping, who is trusted by 53% of Filipinos.

Despite the trust in the US President, the research center also found that 72% of Filipinos disapprove of Trump's stand on "major trade and climate agreements."

The survey, Pew said, was conducted after Trump had decided to pull out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement that the Philippines has announced interest in joining.

The same period covered the lead-up to his decision to withdraw the US from the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

In so far as US-Philippines relations is concerned, Trump has been nothing but warm to Philippine President Rodrigo, notably supporting Duterte's landmark war on drugs. Duterte had also claimed that Trump had told him in a private conversation that he is "doing great." (READ: Trump and Duterte: Is a bromance possible?)

According to Pew, a majority of Filipinos believe that relations with the US will stay the same (55%), while more of the rest believe they will get better (26%) than worse (12%). This is amid the Duterte administration turning more toward China.

The results come as the Philippines readies to host the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in November, during which Trump is expected to attend. – Rappler.com