The Philippine government is 'ready and equipped' for the summit

Published 2:05 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The government held a ceremonial send off Sunday, November 5 for around 60,000 security personnel assigned to maintain security and order during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit from November 10 to 14.

The Philippine government is "ready and equipped" for the summit, said the ASEAN Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response (CSPOEPR).

The security personnel consists of members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Catalino S. Cuy, Officer-in-Charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and CSPOEPR chairman, said that aside from the personnel, the government also allotted resources for support.

They include the following: 203 patrol cars, 394 motorcycles, 22 armored cars, 30 helicopters, 59 fire trucks, 94 ambulances, 125 explosive detection dogs (EDDs)/K9 dogs, and 82 sniper teams.

“We are ready for this, Our security forces have been trained to do this. With all the preparations that we made since last year and with the able guidance and support that President Duterte has been giving us, I believe that we can effectively handle any possible security concerns during the summit,” Cuy said, reading a prepared statement.

Here are the photos from the send-off, held at Manila's Luneta Park.

– Rappler.com