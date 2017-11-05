Here are the alternate routes for those bound for the Quezon Memorial Circle coming from Caloocan City or San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, and vice versa

Published 5:00 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Motorists are advised to brace for heavy traffic along Quirino Highway starting Monday, November 6, due to the construction of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7).

The MRT7 Project Traffic Management Task Force said in an advisory on Sunday, November 5, that drivers of private vehicles should avoid Quirino Highway and take alternate routes.

Those bound for the Quezon Memorial Circle coming from Caloocan City or San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan can take the following routes:

via Sampaguita Road to Maligaya Road

via Malaria Road to Maligaya Road

via Malanting Road to Maligaya Road

Meanwhile, those heading for Caloocan City or San Jose del Monte City coming from the Quezon Memorial Circle can pass through the following:

via Regalado Highway to Ascension

via Mindanao Avenue to Ascension or Carida-Esperanza

"The Task Force appeals to the general public for their patience, and to the drivers of both private and public vehicles for their full cooperation, in observing traffic rules and regulations to avoid further obstructions on the road while the construction is ongoing," the advisory reads.

Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) broke ground for the $1.6-billion MRT7 project in April 2016. The 23-kilometer railway system, which will run from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City, is expected to be completed by 2020.

It will have 14 stations which will take 30 minutes to travel end-to-end: North Avenue, Quezon Memorial, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado Highway, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte.

The MRT7 will also connect to the existing MRT3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), with the common station to be located between SM North EDSA and TriNoma malls in Quezon City. – Rappler.com