The mother of 15-year-old Charlie Jean Du says her daughter could not have been involved in a gang

Published 6:05 PM, November 05, 2017

CAVITE, Philippines – A pregnant teenager who was killed in a shootout in Cavite City was buried with her unborn baby on Sunday, November 5, at Saint Peter Cemetery.

Charlie Jean Du, 15, was killed last October 23, in what police said was an "armed encounter." The main suspect was the teenager's boyfriend, alleged gang leader Airon Cruz.

According to the Cavite City police blotter, cops went to Cruz's home in Barangay 30, Caridad, Cavite City, after an unknown caller reported "indiscriminate firing" there.

When the cops arrived, the suspects allegedly fired at them, prompting the police to retaliate.

The shootout left 6 dead – Du and her unborn baby, Cruz and his brother Arcy-Niño, Romeo "Jack" Bejerano, and Jeffrey Dasig.

Police said the group was allegedly responsible for the distribution of illegal drugs and for killings by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Cavite.

But Du's mother, Leizel, said there was no way her daughter could have been involved in a gang, as she did not even know how to hold a gun.

"She couldn't even peel mangoes herself. She didn't even know how to handle her finances," Leizel also said.

Before Du was brought to her final resting place, her stepgrandmother Neriza Camagon spoke before relatives and friends of the teenager at the funeral service.

Camagon recalled the last time she saw Du – the afternoon before the girl was killed, and she revealed she was pregnant.

"I pity her, for she was so young and was already carrying a baby in her womb," Camagon said. "To the youth, please take care of yourself." – Rappler.com