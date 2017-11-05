Police also recover blasting caps, detonating cords, and a time fuse from the residence of Minhati Madrais

Published 7:20 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities on Sunday, November 5, arrested Minhati Madrais, the Indonesian wife of slain terrorist leader Omar Maute, in Tubod, Iligan City.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Northern Mindanao Director Chief Superintendent Tim Pacleb confirmed that Madrais was captured at Steele Makers Subdivision in Tubod. With her were her 4 daughters and two sons.

The family was temporarily brought to the Iligan City Police Office.

Madrais was carrying an expired Indonesian passport, according to police. The arresting team recovered 4 blasting caps, two detonating cords, and one time fuse from her house. (READ: Terror in Mindanao: The Mautes of Marawi)

The arrest was made at 9:30 am on Sunday by Joint Task Force Ranao.

Omar Maute, along with Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, had been killed by the military in Marawi City on October 16. The next day, on October 17, President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of the city. Combat operations were declared over on October 23, ending 153 days of war and marking the beginning of rehabilitation efforts. – Rappler.com