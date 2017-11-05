This is the exact same image brought to the 1986 EDSA Revolution that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, says Archbishop Socrates Villegas

Published 11:30 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – More than 30 years after the People Power Revolution of 1986, the image of Our Lady of Fatima returned to EDSA on Sunday, November 5, for a procession of thousands of Catholics against drug-related killings.

This was the exact same image brought to the 1986 EDSA Revolution that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, said Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

On Sunday, November 5, this Fatima image was carried in a kilometer-long procession from the EDSA Shrine, where Villegas said Mass, to the People Power Monument, where a program by the Catholic Church and other groups was also set.

The procession lasted almost an hour because of the number of participants and a long wait for the Fatima image, among other factors.

When the Fatima image arrived, thousands of Catholics held up their candles and waved their handkerchiefs as they sang the Hail Mary.

Up to 5,500 Filipinos joined the Church-led gathering at the People Power Monument, based on estimates by the Philippine National Police.

"We believe that our national healing, which only the Lord can grant, will come to us through the hands of His mother," Villegas said in an earlier statement.

Healing, the Archbishop added on Sunday, should begin within. – video by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com