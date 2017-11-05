Only 35% of Filipinos expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill 'all' or 'most' of his promises. Declines are recorded across areas, socioeconomic classes, and age groups.

Published 1:05 AM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos who expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his promises dropped to just 35% in a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from September 23 to 27.

The survey results, released on Sunday, November 5, showed that only 8% believe Duterte can fulfill "all or nearly all" of his promises, while 27% think he can fulfill "most" of his promises, for a total of 35%.

The SWS said this is 17 points below the 52% (17% all or nearly all, 35% most) in the March 2017 survey.

Meanwhile, in the September 2017 survey, 57% answered "a few," and 6% said "none or almost none."

The respondents had been asked: "Sa inyong palagay, ilan sa mga pangako ni Pangulong Rody Duterte ang posibleng matutupad? [Lahat o halos lahat sa mga pangako, Karamihan sa mga pangako, Mga ilan sa mga pangako, Halos wala o wala sa mga pangako]."

(In your opinion, how many of the promises of President Rody Duterte can be fulfilled? [All or nearly all of the promises, Most of the promises, A few of the promises, Almost none or none of the promises]." (READ: 'Honeymoon' over, opposition says after drop in Duterte ratings)

Across areas, classes

The SWS said double-digit declines in all areas contributed to the 17-point overall drop in those saying Duterte can fulfill "all" or "most" of his promises.

Below is the breakdown per area:

Mindanao – from 75% in March 2017 to 42% in September 2017 (33-point drop)

Balance Luzon – from 45% in March 2017 to 34% in September 2017 (11-point drop)

Metro Manila – from 45% in March 2017 to 32% in September 2017 (13-point drop)

Visayas – from 49% in March 2017 to 31% in September 2017 (18-point drop)

In terms of socioeconomic class, declines were recorded as well, especially among the poor:

Class ABC – from 49% in March 2017 to 42% in September 2017 (7-point drop)

Class D – from 53% in March 2017 to 36% in September 2017 (17-point drop)

Class E – from 51% in March 2017 to 29% in September 2017 (22-point drop)

Both men & women, all age groups

The declines were also reflected in the figures for both men and women:

Men – from 52% in March 2017 to 36% in September 2017 (16-point drop)

Women – from 54% in March 2017 to 34% in September 2017 (20-point drop)

All age groups registered drops as well:

18- to 24-year-olds – from 54% in March 2017 to 41% in September 2017 (13-point drop)

25- to 34-year-olds – from 52% in March 2017 to 44% in September 2017 (8-point drop)

35- to 44-year-olds – from 50% in March 2017 to 34% in September 2017 (16-point drop)

45- to 54-year-olds – from 57% in March 2017 to 32% in September 2017 (25-point drop)

55-year-olds and above – from 51% in March 2017 to 29% in September 2017 (22-point drop)

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide – 600 in Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. – Rappler.com