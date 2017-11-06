Amin Baco is seen as 'one of the most experienced terrorists' in the Philippines

Published 9:01 AM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday, November 6, that Amin Baco is the new leader of Islamic State (ISIS) in Southeast Asia, and is leading the remaining Maute Group fighters.

This was announced by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, November 6 citing police intel.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa disclosed this information, citing police intelligence, during the presentation to the media of Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, an Indonesian tied to the Maute-ISIS group. Syahputra was captured by authorities in the Marawi main battleground on November 1.

According to PNP Deputy Director General Rolando Mendez, Baco is "one of the most experienced terrorists" in the Philippines.

Mendez said Baco spent time with infamous terrorist tied to the Mamasapano massacre, Marwan.

He, however, said the ties with the massacre of Baco has yet to be traced.

More to follow. - Rappler.com