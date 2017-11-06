'Kung ikaw ay pulis gagawa ka ng krimen ay mananagot ka kay lord, at kung ikaw naman ay pari at gumagawa ka ng kasinungalingan, mananagot ka rin kay lord,' says PNP chief Dela Rosa

Published 11:20 AM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Scalawag cops who are involved in killings will answer to the Lord, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Monday, November 6.

"Kung ikaw ay pulis gagawa ka ng krimen ay mananagot ka kay Lord, at kung ikaw naman ay pari at gumagawa ka ng kasinungalingan, mananagot ka rin kay Lord," Dela Rosa said in a press conference addressing the Catholic Church.

(If you are a police involved in crime you will face the Lord, just as if you are a priest who lied, you will also answer to the Lord.)

This comes after a march for the Church-led Lord Heal Our Land Sunday on November 5, demanding justice and a halt to the killings under the Duterte administration.

To this, Dela Rosa said the police wants the same: justice.

"Kung sila ay naghahanap ng hustisya kailangan imbestigahan talaga kung ang EJK( extrajudicial killings) ay talagang gano'ng EJK. Pareho tayong naghahanap ng hustisya," Dela Rosa said.

(If they are looking for justice, then we need to investigate if the EJKs they are referring to are really that kind of EJK. We both long for justice.)

According to the latest numbers from the PNP, their Internal Affairs Service (IAS) has investigated at least 2,000 operations where cops kill suspects. These cases have been labeleled homicides under investigation, in line with the PNP's internal cleansing efforts.

Dela Rosa said that he only worries of the Church painting cops as "demons" of the drug war to their followers. (READ: Dela Rosa: I take priests' war on drugs criticism 'positively')

"Baka iniaassume nila na nasa good side sila yung mga tao na merong halo sa kanilang mga ulo at yung PNP 'yung ang mga deomonyo ang may hawak na mga trident na fork na parang mga satanas ang mga tingin nila sa mga pulis," Dele Rosa said.

(They might assume that they are good wearing halos over their heads and that the PNP are the demons holding tridents, like police are satans.)

He said that painting their mutual search for justice that way is a "bad depiction of the situation". (READ: Dela Rosa accuses media of painting PNP as drug war 'villain')

Dela Rosa nonetheless admitted his men have committed blunders, but only because "nobody is perfect." – Rappler.com