Secretary Cayetano: 'We are saddened by this unimaginable tragedy in San Antonio that took the lives of many innocent men, women, and children'

Published 3:59 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines condoles with the US over the latest mass shooting in there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday, November 6.

A gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, November 5, killing 26 people and injuring at least 20 others.

"The Filipino people grieve with the families of the victims of this unfortunate incident," Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement Monday.

"We are saddened by this unimaginable tragedy in San Antonio that took the lives of many innocent men, women, and children," Cayetano was quoted as saying.

The DFA also said that there are no Filipinos involved in the incident, according the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The incident is one of the worst mass shootings in the United States, and follows just 5 weeks after the deadliest one yet – the mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. – Rappler.com