Published 7:30 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is confident US relations with the Philippines will stay strong despite President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements he will pivot away from the country's former colonizer in favor of China and Russia.

"The US is confident that, that pivot could turn into a pirouette," a laughing McMaster told Rappler executive editor Maria Ressa in an interview in the US about a week before US President Donald Trump makes his first state visit to the Philippines. It's the last leg of Trump's first Asia tour.

McMaster said he is confident the Philippines will value how the US has respected its sovereignty, an obvious swipe at China's aggressions in the South China Sea where it has repeatedly wrested control of maritime territories claimed by the Philippines.

"The reason is if you look at the systems – just look at what countries have to offer – which club do you have to join? What party do you want to go to? I think that the American people are more confident than ever under President Trump’s leadership and the American system and our respect for sovereign nations, and our desires for our partners and allies to be strong and independent countries. The alliance is based on mutual benefit and mutal respect," said McMaster.

Duterte made a punching bag out of the US last year after the administration of former US president Barack Obama issued categorical criticisms against the human rights violations of his (Duterte's) government perpetrated in the name of his war on drugs.

Duterte still occasionally curses the country's former colonizer but he has declared his liking for Trump, whom he said, supports his war on drugs.

McMaster highlighted how US engagement in the region after World War II has brought about growth and prosperity.

"Due mainly, I would say to US engagement in the region, hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty. There has been no great power conflict. Economic growth and prosperity have occurred at an unprecedented rate. What we have an opportunity to do now is to celebrate," said McMaster.

"In the Philippines, we should celebrate the role of the US in the region across the last 70 years, consolidate some of the gains that have been made, and then help develop a vision. I think this vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific ought to be attractive broadly," said McMaster.

McMaster said Trump will want to continue active involvement in the region. "But what the President doesn’t want to do is come with just his vision and say, "Please sign up for this. What he wants to do is hear from the leaders in the region about how they would like the US to engage from a security perspective and from an economic perspective. Certainly the US, as it has always done, has done so in a way that is mutually beneficial," said McMaster. – Rappler.com