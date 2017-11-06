The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency gets a big catch at the start of the week

Published 7:45 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An convicted drug queen doing time at the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has been caught stockpiling illegal drugs behind bars, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced on Monday, November 6.

Seized from the cell of Yuk Lai Yu, 72, at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW), Mandaluyong City early Monday morning were various drugs paraphernalia.

According to the PDEA report, operatives struck at 4 am, confiscating the following in her cell:

135 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu

Two kilograms of suspected shabu contained in plastic packs and jars

One million pieces of capsules containing suspected dangerous drugs

One million pieces of empty capsules

The PDEA also collected 19 checks worth P633,593, one blank checkbook, five ATM cards, one bank account with a deposit of P1,501,934.36 under the name of Anna Sy Balmeo, five mobile phones, one tablet, one pocket WIFI, unused foils, panty liners, and empty sachets and cash in various foreign currencies.

Some 3 hours later, the same PDEA team arrested Yu Yuk Lai's daughter Diana Yu, during the implementation of a search warrant in her San Miguel, Manila condominium right outside Malacañang Palace.

Operatives seized two kilograms of suspected shabu worth P10 million during the operation. According to the PDEA, Diana Yu had "special VIP access" inside her mother's cell.

In all, the PDEA collected shabu worth P15.4 million from mother and daughter.

Investigations, the PDEA said in a statement, are underway to determine how the seized drugs found their way inside the prison.

The big catch comes a month after President Rodrigo Duterte transferred the war on drugs to the PDEA from the hands of the Philippine National Police (PNP). – Rappler.com