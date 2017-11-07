'Did he fail to perform due diligence, or did he simply turn a deaf ear?' asks PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon

MANILA, Philippines – Police Officer 3 Walter Vidad, the security detail assigned to Diana Yu Uy has been with her for about 4 years, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Tuesday, November 7.

"Apat na taon na niya raw kasama, siya mismo ang nagsabi kay DG Aquino," PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon told Rappler in a phone interview. (He has been with her for 4 years. He himself told Director General Aquino.)

Uy was recently captured during a PDEA operation where operatives seized two kilograms of methamphetamine or shabu from her.

This opens a question, Carreon said, about Vidad as security detail: "Did he fail to perform due diligence, or did he simply turn a deaf ear?"

"Ang gusto kong linawin, imposibleng wala siyang naririnig na chismis," Carreon said. (What I want to clarify is, why would it be possible for him to not have heard any rumors?)

The spokesperson said Vidad's superiors can be left out of the picture as they are not directly involved with the drug queen's daughter.

But Vidad, who is a law enforcer as much as he is a security detail, cannot be let go easily.

On Vidad's assignment, Carreon said the cop was able to pass documents about his assignment to protect Uy, but they have yet to be verified.

Vidad is part of the PNP's Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), assigned to protect government officials, foreign guests, and private individuals who can prove that they need the security detail.

