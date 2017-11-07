Senator Antonio Trillanes IV says the case stems from the blogger's 'fake news' that US President Donald Trump supposedly called him a 'little narco'

Published 11:35 AM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said on Tuesday, November 7, that he will file a libel case against Thinking Pinoy blogger RJ Nieto for allegedly peddling "fake news" about him.

Trillanes said in a news briefing on Tuesday that the complaint will be on Nieto's blog citing a supposed exchange between a journalist and US President Donald Trump, wherein the US chief allegedly tagged the senator as a “little narco.”

“Pine-prepare ng abugado ko ‘yung libel case. Kakasuhan na namin siya ng libel (My lawyers are already preparing the libel case. We will already file a libel against him),” Trillanes said on Tuesday.

When asked, the senator said he would still pursue a libel case against Nieto even if he apologized for the post.

“Wala. Bogus e. Alam nila na ginawa lang nila e. (Nothing. It’s bogus. They know what they’re doing),” he added.

Last week, a couple of columnists came out with a story about Trump supposedly calling Trillanes a “little narco” who met with US Senator Marco Rubio – the first, written by Pilipino Star Ngayon columnist Al Pedroche. Philippine Star columnist Mary Ann Reyes wrote a column citing the same information.

Pedroche has since apologized the the senator, and Trillanes accepted his apology. On Saturday, Trillanes said he was also waiting for an apology from Nieto and Reyes.

Trillanes mainained on Tuesday said there was nothing irregular about his trip to the US, where he met with lawmakers, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, one of the critics of the Duterte administration's bloody drug war.

“Nagtataka nga ako bakit big deal itong visit ko, when as far as I know may mga ibang senador na nagpunta sa ibang bansa,” he added. (READ: Trillanes says he only presented 'facts' in meeting with US senator)

In September, the senator filed criminal charges – including cyberlibel – against another pro-administration blogger, Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, for spreading "fake news" that he owned offshore bank accounts and for other alleged unlawful acts committed by the official. – Rappler.com