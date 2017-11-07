'The release was allegedly facilitated by public officials who were identified as members of the Davao Group,' says the Office of the Ombudsman

Published 11:46 AM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After congressional inquiries and a complaint filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Office of the Ombudsman is joining the government effort to investigate who's accountable for the P6.4-billion worth of shabu shipment smuggled to the Philippines from China last May.

Because it's the Office of the Ombudsman, public officials take front and center in this investigation.

"The release was allegedly facilitated by public officials who were identified as members of the 'Davao Group' by Customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba II," the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Tuesday, November 7.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered the creation of a panel to conduct a fact-finding investigation.

"The order of the Ombudsman is in line with the President's recent pronouncement for independent agencies to investigate the matter," the office said.

The public officials facing a complaint before the DOJ so far are:

Former Bureau of Customs (BOC) commissioner Nicanor Faeldon BOC director Milo Maestrecampo BOC director Neil Anthony Estrella BOC Intelligence officer Joel Pinawin BOC intelligence officer Oliver Valiente Manila International Container Port district collector lawyer Vincent Phillip Maronilla BOC employees Alexandra Ventura, Randolph Cabansag, Dennis Maniego, Dennis Cabildo, and John Edillor

(READ: Faeldon says DOJ has no jurisdiction over drug complaint against him)

Meanwhile, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV linked Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to the so-called Davao Group, but the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is poised to clear him according to a draft report by chairman Richard Gordon. (READ: Here's what else was in Taguba's text messages on Customs)

Gordon is instead recommending a lifestyle check on Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases Carpio, the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Morales' nephew.

Taguba and the rest of the private individuals involved in the smuggling are also facing drug complaints before the DOJ. – Rappler.com