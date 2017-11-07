One of the reasons, according to reports, is their ties to the illegal drug trade

Published 7:03 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has stripped 25 local chief executives of their powers over cops.

This was confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, November 7 by Napolcom public information chief Cristina Tan.

According to Tan, the local chief executives were stripped of their powers for "various reasons" through a series of memorandums signed on October 30 by their top officials.

Under the law, mayors and governors are automatically deputized as representatives of the Napolcom in administratively directing the police.

These powers may be revoked with enough reason such as compromising national security, abuse of power, or as reminded by no less than the chief executive President Rodrigo Duterte, ties to the illegal drug trade.

Tan reserved disclosing the reasons for their sanctions in detail, but reports have confirmed that one of them is their connections to the illegal drug trade. – Rappler.com