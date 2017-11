Rappler sits down with Duque to talk about his health agenda as he leads the DOH once again

Published 8:35 PM, November 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Francisco Duque III has big plans for the Department of Health (DOH).

The returning health chief is eyeing to make the DOH the best performing agency in the country, with the rehabilitation of war-stricken Marawi City as one of its main priorities.

Rappler sits down with Duque to talk about his health agenda as he leads the DOH once again. – Rappler.com