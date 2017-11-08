The non-working holiday is to allow Tacloban residents to commemorate Super Typhoon Yolanda after 4 years

Published 9:37 AM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has declared Wednesday, November 8, a special non-working holiday in Tacloban City.

Proclamation No 348, released to media on Wednesday morning, says that the holiday is meant to commemorate the "persons who perished and survived super typhoon Yolanda, and highlight the resilience of its people."

#WalangPasok: Malacañang declares Nov 8 a non-working holiday for Tacloban to commemorate Typhoon Yolanda. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/BXJ99UV5e5 — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) November 8, 2017

Super Typhoon Yolanda, known internationally as Haiyan, is one of the world's most powerful typhoons in the past century.

It hit land in Tacloban exactly 4 years ago, on November 8, 2013.

With wind speeds as high as 315 kilometers an hour, Yolanda caused massive damage in large swathes of the Visayas region, and killed some 6,300 people.

Tacloban City, known as Yolanda's "ground zero" was the most devastated city.

President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to fast-track Yolanda rehabilitation. He has put two of his most trusted officials at the helm of such efforts – Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr and Presidential Assistant Wendel Avisado. – Pia Ranada/Rappler.com