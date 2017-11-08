Southern Police District head Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr says the suspect, Narc Delemios, will be presented to the media Wednesday, November 8

Published 10:50 AM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The suspected killer of model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr, has surrendered to the police on Tuesday, November 7.

Southern Police District head Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr, confirmed to Rappler in a text message on Wednesday, November 8, that Narc Delemios has surrendered to authorities.

Apolinario refused to divulge details of Delemios' surrender but said the suspect will be presented to the media Wednesday morning. (READ: Model Grab driver killed by thieves disguised as passengers)

The vehicle of Maquidato was brought to Camp Crame Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Car of killed model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr now at Camp Crame. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/binkLdj6GY

— Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) November 8, 2017

Police earlier revealed that Delemios was identified by his live-in partner, who admitted to police that her cellphone was used to book the Grab trip.

Another witness had identified Delemios as a suspect in another killing, that of 19-year-old Gino Balbuena in 2014.

Police also earlier said that Delemios did not act alone in killing Maquidato and stealing the victim's. The other suspects are still being hunted down by authorities. - Rappler.com