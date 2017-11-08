The former president is facing charges of graft and usurpation of official functions over the botched Mamasapano operation back in 2015

Published 10:38 AM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Former president Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino was charged for the first time at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Wednesday, November 8 over the botched Mamasapano operations.

He was charged for one count each of graft and usurpation of official functions for allowing dismissed police chief Alan Purisima to participate at the Oplan Exodus despite his suspension at the time.

The Office of the Ombudsman recommended bail for Aquino at P40,000 or P30,000 for graft and P10,000 for usurpation of official functions.

In September, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales denied Aquino's appeal to drop the charges. Morales also denied the appeal of complainants – families of some of the 44 Special Action Force members (SAF 44) killed in the operation – to charge Aquino of 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

The SAF 44 kin is represented by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption or VACC, which is also seeking Morales' impeachment.

VACC called Aquino's charges of graft and usurpation as ones designed to fail.

Same charges have been earlier filed against Purisima and former Special Action Force chief Getulio Napeñas Jr.

In her September resolution, Morales stressed that Aquino’s liability stems from the fact that the former president “assented to, or at the very least failed to prevent” Purisima for committing the crime of graft and usurpation. - Rappler.com