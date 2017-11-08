Rappler talks with Council for the Welfare of Children Executive Director Mitch Cajayon-Uy regarding the current state of Filipino children, as well as the council's campaign to save kids from criminality

Published 12:32 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – November marks the celebration of National Children's Month. On its 25th year, the Council for the Welfare of Children commemorates it with the theme "Bata Iligtas sa Droga!"

Rappler talks with Council for the Welfare of Children Executive Director Mitch Cajayon-Uy regarding the current state of Filipino children, as well as the council's campaign to save kids from criminality. – Rappler.com