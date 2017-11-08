Inspector Edwin Placido was among the first to sacrifice his life to defend Marawi from local terrorists. His remains were only recovered on September 15, and identified through the nameplate attached to the policeman's uniform.

Published 1:00 PM, November 08, 2017

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The remains of the former deputy police chief of Marawi City received a hero’s welcome at the Camp Olivas regional office here on Wednesday, November 8.

Inspector Edwin Placido was among the first to sacrifice his life to defend the city from local terrorists. He was reportedly killed on May 25, the third day of the war between local terrorist groups and government forces. (READ: Heroes of Marawi: List of soldiers, cops killed in action)

His skeletal remains were retrieved in Barangay Marinaut on September 15, and were identified through his police uniform and the nameplate attached to it.

Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus hailed Placido’s bravery and sacrifice “in the best tradition of the Philippine National Police.”

Placido was a Kapampangan and former member of the Police Regional Office 3 here.

“Nakakalungkot isipin na isa sa ating mga kasama at kapatid sa serbisyo ay nasawi ngunit alam naman nating lahat na ang buhay nating mga pulis ay laging nasa panganib (It's sad to think that our brothers in the service were killed but we know that our lives, as policemen, are always in danger)," Corpus said in a statement.

"And, still, we continuously perform our mandated tasks even finding ways and means to go beyond our call of duty,” he added.

The Central Luzon police chief said the regional police office “can never be prouder” of Placido.

The Philippine flag at Camp Olivas was hoisted at half-mast as a gesture of respect for the bravery and heroism of Placido. – Rappler.com