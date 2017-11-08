'Baka may iba pang drug lord na may PSPG security,' says PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 1:50 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa has ordered the recall of all police security detail for VIPs for revalidation and rechecking.

"Ire-recall lahat at bigyan ng instruction on what to do. Lahat ng naka-detail. Baka may iba pang drug lord na may PSPG (Police Security and Protection Group) security," Dela Rosa said in a news briefing on Wednesday, November 8.

(We will recall all of them and we will give them instructions on what to do. All of the detailed personnel. There might be other drug lords with PSPG security detail.)

Dela Rosa gave the order following the discovery that two PSPG men were assigned to protect Diana Yu Uy, the daughter of convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai. A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) raid on Diana yieldedmillions of pesos worth of shabu in her possesion.

Agents were surprised to see in the raid that Uy enjoyed police security detail for 4 years, long before PDEA began its investigation into Uy.

According to PSPG head Chief Superintendent Joel Garcia, they have around 700 cops assigned to protect VIPs: 300 for government officials, and 400 for private individuals.

Asked about the process of the recall, Garcia said the PSPG cops will be reeled in "by batches," so that not all VIPs would lose the protection they had claimed they badly need.

Dela Rosa said the PNP will file administrative cases against Police Officer 3 Walter Vidad, the guard cop present during Uy's arrest; and Police Officer 2 Faizal Sawadjaan who was also assigned to Uy. (READ: How did a convicted drug lord’s daughter get PNP security?) – Rappler.com