The wife of Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr confronts suspect Narc Delemios, when he is presented to the media in Camp Crame

Published 3:07 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The killer of model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr claimed on Wednesday, November 8, that his victim ended up dead because he tried to fight back.

Narc Delemios made the claim when he was presented to reporters in Camp Crame on Wednesday. He apologized to members of Maquidato's family, who were there, and said he only intended to rob the Grab driver.

"Alam ko po na mahirap akong mapatawad ng pamilya ng na-ano kong driver. Hindi ko po alam na siya ay good samaritan. Humihingi po ako ng pasensiya. Pero mahirap na po talaga maibalik. Pera lang po ang gusto kong kuhanin sa kanya pero ininsist po niya. Lumaban po siya kaya ko po nagawa na ganoon," Delemios said, addressing the grieving family.

(I know it is difficult for me to be forgiven by the family of the driver I [killed]. I did not know he was a good Samaritan. I wish to apologize. But we can't go back. I just wanted to get money from him but he insisted. He fought back, that's why I did it.)

This claim prompted Maguidato's wife, Brenda, to lash out at Delemios. She said her husband would never put up a fight with an armed robber, especially since he knew he had to return to his family alive. (READ: Grab offers P100,000 bounty for killer of model driver)

"Alam kong hindi lalaban ang asawa ko. Paano mo nagawa 'yun? Alam kong gusto niyang bumalik sa pamilya niya. Alam ko iniisip niya, paano siya makawala sa 'yo para umuwi sa amin," Brenda said in tears.

(I know that my husband would not fight back. How could you do that? I know he wanted to return to his family. I know he thought about how he would escaped from you so that he can come home to us.)

Maquidato was killed on October 26, after he was booked by Delemios.

Police said Delemios cancelled his trip around 45 minutes into the ride. It was unclear whether he shot Maquidato and left his body in Pasay City during that period.

Contrary to previous reports, it seemed that Delemios acted alone.

Asked for the motive of Delemios' surrender, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Oscar Albayalde said that Delemios decided to turn himself in because of pressure from his family.

Delemios apparently already sent surrender feelers to the police a few days prior to his actual surrender.

Delemios will be kept under police custody as he awaited charges. – Rappler.com