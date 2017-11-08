The political party of former president Benigno Aquino III comes to his defense after the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges against him at the Sandiganbayan over the botched Mamasapano operations

Published 7:07 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Liberal Party (LP) came to the defense of former president Benigno Aquino III on Wednesday, November 8, after the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges against him at the Sandiganbayan over the botched Mamasapano operations.

"We maintain that President Aquino, after thorough consultation with officials, only did what he deemed best and right under the situation," LP said in a statement Wednesday.

Aquino was charged for one count each of graft and usurpation of official functions for allowing dismissed police chief Alan Purisima to participate at the Oplan Exodus despite the latter’s suspension at the time.

The Office of the Ombudsman recommended bail for Aquino at P40,000 or P30,000 for graft and P10,000 for usurpation of official functions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LP said it is "unthinkable" for Aquino, as president, to make a decision "that would endanger the lives of our policemen and soldiers, or parade them helpless in the firing line."

The party expressed confidence that Aquino would prove his innocence in court.

"He did not commit any criminal act or violated any laws or the Constitution. He will clear his name in court and prove he is innocent of the charges. We believe the court will afford him due process and fair trial," the party also said.

Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, an LP member, also reacted to the news, saying he trusts that his cousin will face the charges filed against him with courage and honesty.

"Inaasahan naming mabibigyan na siya ng pagkakataon na ilabas ang katotohanan sa angkop na lugar. Inaasahan rin natin na sa huli, mananaig ang katarungan at katotohanan sa Sandiganbayan at sa puso ng mga Pilipino," he said.

(We expect that he will be given the chance to reveal the truth in the right venue. We also hope that in the end, justice and truth will prevail at the Sandiganbayan and in the hearts of Filipinos.)

In July, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered graft charges filed against the former president for his role in the 2015 Mamasapano incident.

Aquino sought for the dismissal of the charges, but Morales eventually denied his motion for reconsideration. – Rappler.com