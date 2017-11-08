'The MPC deplores any attempt to curtail press freedom and will continue to ensure a strong free press, keep the public informed, and the government in check,' the MPC says in response to the move of Asec Mocha Uson to expel Rappler from the organization

MANILA, Philippines – The Malacañang Press Corps on Wednesday, November 8, slammed the bid of Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to expel Rappler from the MPC by seeking its reclassification into a "social media" entity.

The MPC released the statement a day after Uson formally requested her boss, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, to reclassify Rappler as "Social Media," which falls under her jurisdiction.

To this, the MPC said: "The MPC and its affairs, governed by by-laws in accordance with the constitutional provision on press freedom, is not in any way under the control and supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) or any government agency."

"The MPC deplores any attempt to curtail press freedom and will continue to ensure a strong free press, keep the public informed, and the government in check," it added.

In her request to Andanar, Uson argued: "Rappler, an online publication that has no counterpart print or broadcast arm is technically considered social media. This should fall under the rules on accreditation by my office."

"In view of the foregoing, I respectfully request that Rappler be reclassified and moved from Malacanang Press Corp (sic) to Social Media.”

Rappler meets the qualifications for membership to the MPC, as stipulated in its bylaws. The PCOO cannot unilaterally decide on the expulsion or reclassification of any member of the MPC from the organization. (READ: FACT CHECK: Can PCOO reclassify Rappler as 'Social Media' under Uson?)

Read the MPC statement in full:

Malacañang Press Corps Statement on PCOO Asec for Social Media Esther Marguax Uson’s proposal to expel Rappler from MPC

The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) is an independent organization of journalists from various news organizations assigned to regularly cover the Philippine President and Malacañang events.

The MPC and its affairs, governed by by-laws in accordance with the constitutional provision on press freedom, is not in any way under the control and supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) or any government agency.

The MPC deplores any attempt to curtail press freedom and will continue to ensure a strong free press, keep the public informed, and the government in check.

