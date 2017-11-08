The fight continues even as former Kabayan representative Harry Roque has already joined a different branch of government

Published 5:55 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday, November 8, told the House of Representatives ethics committee that he will still be pursuing ethics complaints filed against his former party mate, Kabayan Representative Ron Salo.

"Even if the Complainant has already ceased to be a Party-List Representative, this does not negate the fact that [Salo] had violated the House of Representatives' best traditions of parliamentary conduct and is unfit to remain as a member in good standing of this august body," said Roque in a manifestation before the committee.

Roque, a neophyte lawmaker, was Kabayan party's first nominee during the 2016 elections. He let go of this post on November 6, when he took his oath as President Rodrigo Duterte's new spokesman.

Salo and Roque have been at odds with each other since late 2016, when Salo and other Kabayan members tried to oust Roque from his seat. They accused him of going against the party's ideals when he asked about Senator Leila de Lima's personal life during a House probe.

The tiff has since escalated into several complaints filed before the House, the Commission on Elections, and the Supreme Court.

Roque wants Salo booted from the House as well.

They have also argued over who should replace Roque in the House. – Rappler.com