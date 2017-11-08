The Nigerian nationals, who are residents of Parañaque, has operated in the Bicol region and other provinces in Calabarzon

Published 8:08 PM, November 08, 2017

LAGUNA, Philippines – Two alleged members of the African Drug Syndicate (ADS) were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during an entrapment operation in Cavite that yielded P6 million worth of methamphetamine drug or shabu were sized early Wednesday morning, November 8.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Solomon Anochiwa, 34, and Desmond Ozoma, 34, both Nigerian nationals and residents of Parañaque City.

Anochiwa and Ozoma were arrested by joint operatives of the PDEA Bicol and Calabarzon regional offices after they conspired in selling 3 plastic bags containing 1,011.1 grams of shabu worth P6,000,000 to a poseur-buyer along Centennial Road, Kawit, Cavite, at around 12:30 am.

Also seized from the possession of the suspects were one mobile phone and one silver Toyota Altis with plate number YAX-234.

“According to intelligence report, Anochiwa and Ozoma are ADS members operating in the Philippines and are actively engaged in large scale distribution of shabu in Bicol Region, Calabarzon, and National Capital Region (NCR),” Aquino said.

Anochiwa's name and contact numbers were acquired through tactical interviews from arrested drug personalities who identified him as their source, following a buy-bust operation along Almeda Highway, Naga City, last November 4.

“Besides recruiting Filipinos as drug couriers, ADS members like Anochiwa and Ozoma are actively involved in international drug trafficking using our airports and cyber crimes,” the PDEA chief said.

Anochiwa and Ozoma are temporarily under the custody of the PDEA Calabarzon jail facility in Camp Vicente Lim, Calamba City, Laguna. They will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II, of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Provincial Prosecutors Office in Imus, Cavite. – Rappler.com