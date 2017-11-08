Vice President Leni Robredo is also briefed by the AFP and the DND on the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City

Published 8:52 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of National Defense (DND) said they will not be supporting any moves to establish a revolutionary government.

This was the assurance given by AFP chief of staff Rey Leonardo Guerrero and DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to Vice President Leni Robredo during a security briefing at the Philippine Air Force headquarters in Pasay City on Wednesday, November 8.

The Vice President said she asked Guerrero and Lorenzana where the AFP stands on President Rodrigo Duterte’s warning he will declare a revolutionary government once he senses that a destabilization plot is about to install a new leader to replace him.

“In-assure tayo, in no uncertain terms, both ni Secretary Lorenzana saka ni AFP chief of staff Guerrero, na hindi sila susuporta sa revolutionary government at [sa] kahit anong threat sa ating Konstitusyon,” Robredo told reporters after the briefing.

(We were assured, in no uncertain terms, both by Secretary Lorenzana and AFP chief of staff Guerrero that they will not be supporting a revolutionary government and any other similar threats to our Constitution.)

“Nagtatanong pa din tayo kasi may mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na involved sa usapin ng revolutionary government. Pero this afternoon, na-assure tayo, at madiin iyong assurance na hindi sila susuporta sa ganiyan[g mga plano],” she added.

(We asked because government officials are involved in the talks on a revolutionary government. But there was an assurance this afternoon that they will not support a plan like that.)

Opposition group Tindig Pilipinas, whose politician members are part of Robredo’s Liberal Party, had called Duterte a "paranoid and insecure little man" for eyeing a revolutionary government. The Vice President, however, is not a member of this opposition coalition.

During the security briefing, Robredo also asked the AFP and the DND for updates on the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, where government troops engaged in a months-long battle with homegrown terrorists led by the Maute Group and a faction of the Abu Sayaff Group.

On October 17, Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi City after soldiers killed siege leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute.

The Office of the Vice President already sent a team to Marawi to determine how they can assist in the rehabilitation efforts through Robredo’s flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay. – Rappler.com

