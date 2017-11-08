Rappler sits down with PDEA chief Aaron Aquino to ask him how the drug war has been without the PNP

Published 9:38 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – When President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was going to take over his landmark war on drugs, its chief Director General Aaron Aquino knew that the road ahead would be rough.

Upon the announcement, Aquino was first to say that PDEA still needs the Philippine National Police (PNP). He pointed out that they're severely undermanned to battle the drug menace.

Almost a month has passed since the President's decision. How is PDEA faring, so far?

Rappler sits down with Aquino to ask him how the drug war has been, how PDEA differs from the PNP, and how he plans to follow through on the Duterte administration's promise to curb illegal drugs. – Rappler.com