#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, November 9
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, November 9, due to heavy rain caused by a low pressure area east of the country.
- Naga City – starting 11:30 am, preschool to high school
- Albay – all levels
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
