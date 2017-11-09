The LTFRB says the popular motorcycle ride-hailing service has been operating without a mayor's permit

Published 3:13 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Angkas, the popular motorcycle-based ride-hailing service is "considered closed," the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Thursday, November 9.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada made the announcement to reporters after she led the apprehension of 19 Angkas motorbikers without the proper permits.

"Considered as closed na [already]," Lizada told reporters in a text message.

She also sent reporters documents from the Makati Business Permits Office (BPO) serving the company an apprehension notice for not having a mayor's permit to operate.

According to the Makati BPO apprehension order dated November 9, Angkas was given 3 days to explain why they should continue to operate.

As of posting time, the Angkas mobile application still allows passengers to avail of their service.

With motorcycles rather than cars as the main composition of its fleet, Angkas has been widely used by its passengers to slip through the horrible Metro Manila traffic. – Rappler.com