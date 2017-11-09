The resolutions follow the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to target illegal drugs and corruption from top to bottom

Published 9:35 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The National Police Commission (Napolcom) released the names on Thursday, November 9, of local chief executives who have been stripped of powers over police.

On October 30, the Napolcom signed 9 resolutions declaring their powers over police null.

According to the front page of the resolutions released to the media, some were punished for their alleged drug ties, and others for abuse of power.

The following were the mayors named:

Crisinciano Mahilac - Sinacaban Misamis Oriental Michael Gutierrez - Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental Donjie Animas - Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental Jason Almonte - Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental Juanidy Viña - Concepcion, Misamis Occidental Ezel Villanueva - Calamba, Misamis Occidental Ferdinand Aguinaldo - Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte Andres Lacson - Concepcion, Tarlac Edgardo Pamintuan - Angeles City, Pampanga Jefferson Khonghun - Subic, Zambales Erlon Agustin - Camiling Tarlac Eulalio Alilio - Lemery, Batangas Raul Palino - Teresa, Rizal Antonio Halili - Tanauan City, Batangas Cecilio Hernandez - Rodriguez, Rizal Loreto Amante - San Pablo City, Laguna Mariano Blanco III - Ronda, Cebu Pablo Matinong Jr - Santo Niño, South Cotabato Christopher Cuan - Libungan, North Cotabato Albert Palencia - Banga, South Cotabato Leonida Angcap - Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur Nieves Cabunalda-Rosento - El Nido, Palawan Abraham Ibba - Bataraza, Palawan Wellie Lim* - Lugait, Osamis Oriental

Lim is no longer the mayor of Lugait, but was the incumbent local chief when the Napolcom investigation was ongoing. The resolution will no longer apply to him.

The only governor on the list was Antonio Cerilles of Zamboanga del Sur whose police control was taken away for supposed "abuse of authorities".

The resolutions follow the promise of President Rodrigo Duterte to target illegal drugs and corruption from top to bottom. – Rappler.com