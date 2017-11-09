#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, November 10
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Friday, November 10, due to Tropical Depression Salome.
Calabarzon
- Lipa, Batangas – all levels (public and private)
- Morong, Rizal – all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Calapan, Oriental Mindoro – all levels (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom.
For more information: When are classes cancelled or suspended? – Rappler.com