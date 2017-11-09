'We believe that the motorcycle taxi industry will benefit greatly from proper regulation,' says Angkas, after the LTFRB said it is 'considered closed'

Published 7:50 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Angkas is open to regulation.

This was the response of the popular app-based motorcycle-hailing service, after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced that Angkas is now "considered closed."

"On behalf of its bikers, Angkas has always been open to regulation. We believe that the motorcycle taxi industry will benefit greatly from proper regulation to ensure standards of safety, training, and covered with the proper insurance to protect the riding public," Angkas said in a statement on Thursday, November 9.

This comes after the LTFRB inspected Angkas' papers and found that it does not have a mayor's permit to operate.

The LTFRB has also long been calling for the regulation of the company, issuing a statement as early as January 2017 ordering it to halt operations.

Angkas said on Thursday that its top executives have been meaning to talk to the government, but they were not present when LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada went to the company's office.

The transport company also called for unity in the regulation of habal-habal, or motorcycle taxis.

"If left unregulated, habal-habal and other informal motorcycle-taxi operations will continue to flourish without the benefit of safety processes, training standards, and insurance coverage," Angkas said.

It then appealed for sympathy, saying its drivers are "low-income earners." – Rappler.com