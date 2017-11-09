'You are fucking me and I do not want it,' says the Philippine leader, angered by UN rapporteur Agnes Callamard

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to slap United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard if she investigates him for the extrajudicial killings being linked to his war on drugs.

Speaking on Thursday, November 9, to overseas Filipino workers in Vietnam, Duterte railed, "Kaya sabi ko kay Callamard, kung imbestigahan mo ako, sampalin kita (That's why I told Callamard, if you investigate me, I'll slap you)."



"I will slap her in front of you. Why? Because you are insulting me. Why? Because you yourself do not believe in the research of your own organization. You are fucking me and I do not want it," said an irate Duterte.



The Philippine leader's new beef with the French UN official is that she supposedly brought in an expert who supposedly said on television that drugs are harmless.

Duterte did not name this "doctor" but identified them as "itim (black)".

"Nagdala siya ng itim, black – doctor daw siya. Nagsabi doon on TV, 'You know, sabi niya, use of drugs is harmless. Sabi ko, 'putangina 'to,'" said Duterte.

(She brought a black – a doctor, supposedly. He said on TV, "You know, use of drugs is harmess. I said, 'son of a bitch.'")

He was likely referring to American psychology professor Dr Carl Hart who had asserted in an event in Quezon City that there is no proof shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride shrinks the human brain.

Callamard, who was present at the event, tweeted Hart's remarks.

What angered Duterte is that Callamard, supposedly believing shabu is harmless, goes against United Nations reports that detail the dangers of shabu.

He cited and read from a 2014 International Narcotics Control Board study.

The President said he doubts Callamard will investigate him fairly if she herself does not believe a UN report on the harmful effects of drugs.

"How can I get a fair hearing if you yourself do not even read the publication of your mother organization, the United Nations...Do not give me that shit," said Duterte.

Callamard first earned Duterte's ire by saying his drug war should be investigated due to reports of state-sanctioned killings of drug suspects.

Duterte has invited her to come to the Philippines to begin her probe, but on condition she debates with him in public and under oath. – Rappler.com