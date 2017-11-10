The 3 unnamed workers are dismissed for violating the civil service law and a Dangerous Drugs Board regulation mandating the dismissal of government employees testing positive for dangerous drugs

Published 8:53 AM, November 10, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Three employees working for the local government here were fired after an October laboratory test found they were positive for illegal drug use.

Urine samples of the said employees tested positive for illegal substances, and as a consequence, they “should face termination from service,” Michael Aportadera, action officer of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said on Thursday, November 9.

The council headed by Aportadera was supposed to facilitate the rehabilitation program for Davao City government employees who would test positive for illegal drug use. It was one of the two choices given by Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, with termination being the other option.

However, the three workers, whom Aportadera refused to name, had to face the penalty of dismissal, because they were violating the Civil Service Law.

A Dangerous Drugs Board regulation released this March also mandated dismissal of service of any government official or employee found positive for use of dangerous drugs even on their first offense.

“Mayor Sara wanted to ensure that government employees are living healthy lifestyles and that they are not users of illegal drugs,” Aportadera added.

Both Duterte-Carpio and her brother, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, went through the same random test in October and fielded negative results.

Aportadera said some 12,000 employees will undergo in the local government unit’s succeeding random drug tests after the initial testing last month. – Rappler.com