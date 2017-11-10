From 2,350 robberies in January 2016, the Philippine National Police records only 1,295 cases in October 2017 – a sharp 45% dip

Published 11:39 AM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Robberies are at their lowest, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Friday, November 10.

According to data recorded by the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM), robberies have dropped almost every month from January 2016 until October 2017.

From 2,350 robberies in January 2016, the PNP recorded only 1,295 cases in October 2017 – a sharp 45% dip.

According to the PNP statement, the data reflects all regions in the country. (READ: A look at the state of crime, drugs in the Philippines)

Robbery is among 8 focus crime concerns in the PNP's operational thrust on anti-criminality. The others are theft, physical injury, rape, motorcycle theft, vehicle theft, homicide, and murder.

Under the first year of the Duterte administration, all crimes saw a sharp drop, except for homicide and murder.

The killings, critics have repeatedly speculated, come from the administration's landmark war on drugs, where police are accused of deliberately killing suspects they are supposed to only capture. (READ: PNP to defend war on drugs in SC oral arguments)

Cops have since been taken out from the drug war by President Rodrigo Duterte, in the hopes of silencing his attackers. – Rappler.com