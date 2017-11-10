This banner is supposed to give ASEAN guests a warm welcome…but look how it spelled the name of our country

Published 11:19 AM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is welcoming around 20 world leaders, and hundreds of other diplomats and members of the media, for Southeast Asia's biggest event this year.

This event is the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits that the Philippines is hosting from November 10 to 14.

This tarpaulin banner was supposed to give guests a warm welcome…but look how it misspelled the name of our country.

Found on a footbridge along Legarda Street and near Recto Avenue in Manila, the banner was also vandalized by anti-US protesters on Tuesday, November 7. – Rappler.com