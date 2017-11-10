Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says the suspension from November 13 to December 1 is due to reports of illegal recruitment and corruption in the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration

Published 12:10 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) suspended the processing and issuance of overseas employment certificates (OECs) to outgoing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), saying the government will first look into allegations of illegal recruitment.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Friday, November 10, that the suspension will take effect for 15 working days from November 13 to December 1. OFWs who will submit their applications on Friday won't be affected by the order.

The following are also exempted from the order:

OFWs on leave or those under Balik Manggagawa

Outgoing OFWs whose OEC applications are already pending before the office of Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Officer-in-Charge Bernard Olalia

Seafarers and workers hired by international agencies and heads of states

According to Bello, the suspension is due to "persistent reports" of workers becoming victims of illegal recruitment.

"Eighty to 90% of direct hires are victims of illegal recruitment... In the POEA, there are people there who are earning as much as a quarter of a million [pesos] for the issuance of OECs," he said.

Bello has instructed a team headed by Olalia to conduct a probe into these reports. After the investigation, the labor chief is planning to reshuffle the POEA structure to curb corruption.

"We will reshuffle the POEA," said Bello.

Based on the POEA's estimates, some 75,000 aspiring OFWs may be affected by this suspension. – Rappler.com