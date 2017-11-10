The Philippine leader plans to relay to the Chinese president the worry of ASEAN nations over militarization in the South China Sea

Published 1:25 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte underscored the need for a final South China Sea code of conduct.

Such a written code, he said, is necessary for claimants to safely navigate through the disputed sea now heavily militarized by China.

"The best way is to have a written code of conduct. So you just read it and you’d know that you are not crossing boundaries because as of now, it is a contested claim," Duterte told reporters on Thursday night, November 9, in Da Nang, Vietnam.



The Philippine leader said he would stress this to Xi when they meet on Saturday, November 11.

"I will tell him straight. 'You know, Mr President, the whole of the ASEAN is worried about how we should behave in the seas that are now militarized,'" said Duterte.



"Those arms and they are not there for any other purpose. They are not decorations," he added.



A code of conduct, he said, would guide claimants on how their ships and planes can pass through the South China Sea without provoking the ire of the other claimants.

"We should know what is the conduct that they would like to be," said Duterte.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China just completed a framework for the South China Sea code of conduct.

They are expected to start work on the code of conduct itself.

Four ASEAN member-countries are claiming parts of the sea: the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. China is claiming virtually the entire sea.

In recent speeches, Duterte said he would be "frank" with Xi and would ask him to clarify China's plans in the South China Sea. – Rappler.com