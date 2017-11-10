Former president Benigno Aquino III personally posts bail even before the Sandiganbayan issues a warrant of arrest against him

Published 4:34 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III posted a P40,000-bail for graft and usurpation of authority charges at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Friday, November 10.

Aquino, accompanied by members of his family, arrived at the Sandiganbayan around 4 pm and personally paid bail at the Sandiganbayan's Third Division.

The former president posted bail before the court could even determine probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest against him. High-profile Sandiganbayan defendants choose this route, which is allowed by the court, to avoid fanfare.

By posting bail, Aquino has submitted himself to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan. Typically, the next step would be for the court to issue a Hold Departure Order (HDO), which would require Aquino to get court permission ahead of any overseas travel.

This is the first time for Aquino to be charged after his presidency.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales charged Aquino for allegedly conspiring with former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima, and former PNP Special Action Force (SAF) director Getulio Napeñas Jr to commit the crimes of graft and usurpation of authority.

In a nutshell, Aquino is charged for allowing Purisima to play a role in the botched Mamasapano operations of 2015 even if the then PNP chief was on preventive suspension. (READ: Aquino pins down Napeñas in Mamasapano affidavit)

The families of the 44 slain SAF troopers, collectively called SAF 44, wanted Aquino to be charged of 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, but Morales only proceeded to file graft and usurpation.

An appeal filed by the SAF 44 kin and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) is pending before the Supreme Court.

Aquino's cases were raffled on Friday morning to the Third Division, chaired by Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, his appointee. "The fact will never influence whatever action we will take in the case. We will act objectively based on what is before the court," Tang said.

The case involves the Aquino administration's Oplan Exodus, which sought to neutralize terrorists Zulkifli bin Hir or Marwan and Abdul Basit Usman. While Marwan was killed during the operation, and months later Usman, missteps in the operation led to the death of 44 elite cops and 23 civilians. (READ: President Aquino and the ghosts of Mamasapano) – Rappler.com