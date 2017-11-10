The Philippine leader thanks his 'idol', Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's assistance to the Armed Forces of the Philippines

Published 4:21 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, November 10, in Da Nang, Vietnam where they discussed security issues and trade, among other topics.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit at around 2:30 pm Vietnam time (3:30 pm, Manila time).

It is their first meeting since Duterte visited Moscow, Russia in mid-May. The visit was cut short when the Marawi crisis forced the President to return home.

The Marawi conflict was a topic during the first part of their meeting. Duterte thanked Putin for Russian assistance in the liberation of Marawi.

Russia had earlier sent the Philippines 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles and 20 military trucks.

Duterte was accompanied to the meeting by several Cabinet officials, including Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, Socio-economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

Also present was newly-appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero. – Rappler.com