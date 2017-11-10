A day before delegates to the ASEAN Summit 2017 are to start arriving, Manila is in a frenzy for last-minute preparations
ALL OUT. The International Media Center looks like something right out out of a social media company office. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – A day before delegates to the ASEAN Summit 2017 were to start arriving, Manila was in bustling with last-minute preparations.
We mean, not just government workers and contractors, and suppliers checking logistics at the International Media Center and the meeting venues, but also enforcers who will implement a modified traffic scheme, and activists either protesting the summit or pushing for issues they want resolved.
Here is the frenzy of Friday, November 10, captured by Rappler's photographers.
Schedule of activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017
WELCOME. An arch welcomes delegates near the summit venue at the Philippine International Convention Center. Photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler
DECOR. An ASEAN sign with resembling the parol, a famous local lantern. Photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler
SUMMIT VENUE. The ASEAN summit will take place at the Philippine International Convention Center. Photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler
UNITY. National flags are participating nations are up at the venue. Photo by Leanne Jazul/Rappler
COLORFUL. The Interational Media Center for the ASEAN 2017 at the World Trade Center in Pasay. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
MEDIA CENTER. Set-up for the hundreds of foreign journalists expected to arrive for the summit. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
FOOD FOR ALL. The dining area for the International Media Center. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
ANTI-TRUMP. Some protesters vandalize ASEAN posters to protest President Trump's visit. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
BAN TRUMP. Protesters hold posters and draw images calling for a ban on Trump from entering the country. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
SEND-OFF. Participating agencies for the implementation of security for the coming ASEAN Summit gather at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for their deployment on November 5, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
READY. The government holds a send-off ceremony on November 5, 2017 at the Quirino Grandstand for 59,276 security forces who will be mobilized for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
PATROL. Members of the Philippine Coastguard Special Operations Group patrol the Manila Bay coastline as they implement the strict no sail and no fishing zones during the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on November 7, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
DEMO. Members of the ASEAN 2017 CSPOEPR Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) monitors the streets surrounding the ASEAN venues during a short capability demonstration at their command center in Pasay City on November 7, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
- Rappler.com