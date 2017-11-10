A day before delegates to the ASEAN Summit 2017 are to start arriving, Manila is in a frenzy for last-minute preparations

Published 6:00 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A day before delegates to the ASEAN Summit 2017 were to start arriving, Manila was in bustling with last-minute preparations.

We mean, not just government workers and contractors, and suppliers checking logistics at the International Media Center and the meeting venues, but also enforcers who will implement a modified traffic scheme, and activists either protesting the summit or pushing for issues they want resolved.

Here is the frenzy of Friday, November 10, captured by Rappler's photographers.

- Rappler.com