The Department of the Interior and Local Government's Metro Manila division has apologized for the mistake

Published 5:21 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit tarpaulins that misspelled the name of no less than the host country will be taken down, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) announced on Friday, November 10.

"These tarps and billboards with the wrong spelling of Philippines were not distributed by the PCOO, PIA, TIEZA, MMDA and the DPWH. We have directed the immediate removal of the subject tarps or billboards," PCOO Undersecretary Kris Ablan said in a press conference.

The gaffe, according to Ablan, was committed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Metro Manila division, which has apologized for the mistake.

"The DILG-NCR is in the process of removing the tarpaulins. We humbly extend our apology to the public for this oversight. We would also like to thank our netizens for calling our attention [to] the matter," the statement read.

The replacement of the tarpaulins comes just in time before world leaders have arrived in the Philippines. (READ: Schedule of Activities: ASEAN Summit, November 12-14, 2017) – Rappler.com