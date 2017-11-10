The real name of the International Monetary Fund chief is Christine Lagarde

Published 11:13 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque Jr may have been a bit too excited about posting on social media about his meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.



On Friday, November 10, Roque tweeted and posted on Facebook about the meeting but erroneously referred to Lagarde as "Agnes Legarda."



In the photo, he is standing beside Lagarde in the middle of a jam-packed day in Vietnam where he is part of the Philippine delegation attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.



This is Roque's first international conference as President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman.



As of writing, the human rights lawyer and former congressman is yet to respond to Rappler seeking clarification on his social media posts.

His tweet about the meeting was posted around 9 pm, Manila time. Two hours later, it was still up. – Rappler.com