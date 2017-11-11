IN PHOTOS: Philippines Marines' 67th 'birthday' celebration
The Philippine Marine Corps honors the legacy of its fallen heroes on its 67th anniversary
Published 10:00 AM, November 11, 2017
Updated 10:00 AM, November 11, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Marine Corps marked its 67th "birthday" on November 7 by paying tribute to its "fallen warriors," some of whom were killed in the war in Marawi.
"Let this 67th birthday be our way of celebrating our fallen warriors' legacy by taking a pause and reflecting on why and how the Philippine Marine Corps was born," Philippine Marine Corps Commandant Major General Alvin Parreño said in his speech.
President Rodrigo Duterte, who was the guest of honor at the event, said he has set aside P500 million for the medical treatment of housing needs of wounded soldiers.
"I love my soldiers and I love my police and you can be very sure that I am there when the moment needs me. 'Andiyan ako sa tabi ninyo (I am there, by your side)," said the Commander-in-Chief.
All photos by Rick Rocamora
READY. Philippine Marine officers get ready for the main event. Photo by Rick Rocamora
GUEST OF HONOR. President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the well orchestrated ceremony to celebrate the Philippine Marines' 67th birthday. Photo by Rick Rocamora
BIRTHDAY CAKE. Marine guards with the traditional Philippine Marines birthday cake. Photo by Rick Rocamora
COMMANDANT. Major General Alvin Parreno at the end of the festivities at Jurado Hall. Photo by Rick Rocamora
HOSPITALITY. Major General Alvin Parreno greets foreign Marines based in the Philippines. Photo by Rick Rocamora
LIGHT MOMENT. General Salamat and Angelo Valencia of Klassrum ng Pag-asa. Philippine Marines have assisted Valencia in building public schools from Mt Pulag to Patikul, Sulu. Photo by Rick Rocamora
GUESTS. Foreign Military Attache with AFP Generals. Photo by Rick Rocamora
