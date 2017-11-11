The Philippine Marine Corps honors the legacy of its fallen heroes on its 67th anniversary

Published 10:00 AM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Marine Corps marked its 67th "birthday" on November 7 by paying tribute to its "fallen warriors," some of whom were killed in the war in Marawi.

"Let this 67th birthday be our way of celebrating our fallen warriors' legacy by taking a pause and reflecting on why and how the Philippine Marine Corps was born," Philippine Marine Corps Commandant Major General Alvin Parreño said in his speech.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who was the guest of honor at the event, said he has set aside P500 million for the medical treatment of housing needs of wounded soldiers.

"I love my soldiers and I love my police and you can be very sure that I am there when the moment needs me. 'Andiyan ako sa tabi ninyo (I am there, by your side)," said the Commander-in-Chief.

All photos by Rick Rocamora

