The dinner is former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's own initiative, according to ASEAN organizers from Malacañang

Published 9:59 AM, November 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former president and Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will host a dinner on Saturday evening, November 11, in Clark, Pampanga for dignitaries attending the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The dinner will start 7 pm at the Midori Hotel in Clark, where all world leaders will be landing.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and their delegations were invited, according to Arroyo's appointment secretary Menchie Dulay.

Hun Sen is set to arrive in Clark at 11:30 am, followed by Suu Kyi at 1:30 pm.

Cabinet secretaries are also expected to arrive, but Dulay said she cannot confirm their names and attendance yet due to possible last-minute changes.

The dinner is Arroyo's own initiative, according to ASEAN organizers from Malacañang.

A welcome dinner for economic ministers will be held at the same time at the Manila Marriott Hotel.

As a former president, Arroyo is also invited to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summit on November 13 and 14 (READ: Former president Aquino to skip ASEAN events)

Before President Rodrigo Duterte, Arroyo held the last ASEAN chairmanship for the Philippines in 2007.

At the 30th Summit also held in Manila last April, Arroyo attended as a panelist the Prosperity for All forum organized by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council. – Rappler.com