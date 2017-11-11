Published 3:52 PM, November 11, 2017
Updated 3:52 PM, November 11, 2017
DIP. Israelis take a dip in a hot water pool in the northern part of in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near the Shaal settlement, on November 4, 2017. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP
BUSINESS AS USUAL. An Indonesian farmer harvests his cabbages even as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in the background, in Karo in North Sumatra on November 4, 2017. Photo by Ivan Damanik/AFP
RED ARMY. Russian soldiers rehearse for a parade on Red Square in Moscow on November 5, 2017. Photo by Mladen Antonov/AFP
SEND OFF. Participating agencies for the implementation of security for the ASEAN Summit gather at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for their deployment on November 5, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
PRAYER POWER. Thousands participate in a healing protest on November 5, 2017 led by Catholic bishops calling for an end to killings in government's war against illegal drugs. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
GRIEF. Heather Cooper, 8, leaves after placing her favorite doll on a row of crosses for each victim, after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 6, 2017. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP
ROYAL COUPLE. Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall ride on a raft at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong, outside Kuching, on the island of Borneo, on November 6, 2017. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/AFP
POWER COUPLE. US President Donald Trump waits for First Lady Melania Trump as they board Air Force One prior to departing from US Yokota Air Base in Tokyo on November 7, 2017. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
BAN TRUMP. Activists paint protest slogans on an ASEAN tarpauline welcoming delegate to the Summit during an anti-Trump visit rally in Manila on November 7, 2017. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
ENOUGH SNAPS. Pope Francis waves during his weekly audience at St.Peter's Square in Vatican city, on November 8, 2017. Photo by Filippo Monteforte/AFP
LOUVRE ABU DHABI. Images are projected onto the Louvre Pyramid in Paris at night on November 8, 2017 to mark the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital. Photo by Eric Feferberg/AFP
VIETNAM FLOODING. A mother and her child sit in their house entrance next to a lantern shop in the town of Hoi An on November 8, 2017 following days of heavy rains after Typhoon Damrey hit the coast. Photo by Anthony Wallace/AFP
POOR VISIBILITY. Indian commuters ride over tracks at a railway crossing amid heavy smog in Amritsar on November 9, 2017. Photo by Narinder Nanu/AFP
MEETING. Filipinos residing in Vietnam meets President Rodrigo Duterte at the Pulchra Resort in Da Nang City, Vietnam on November 9, 2017, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit. Malacañang Photo
NOT WELCOME. Militants hold a rally in Mendiola, Manila on November 10, 2017 protesting the visit of US President Donald Trump for the ASEAN meetings. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
START OF THE SEASON. The Ayala Triangle Garden is illuminated on November 10, 2017 by colorful lights accompanied by christmas carols during the opening of yearly 'Festival of Lights' in business district of Makati. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
– Rappler.com