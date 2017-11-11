Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest flight and airport advisories

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler compiles travel advisories issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and individual airports during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila from November 12 to 14.

Read the advisories below to check your flights.

Arrive 3 to 4 hours before boarding at NAIA

CAAP advises travelers to arrive earlier at NAIA from November 11 to 15.

Instead of the usual one- to two-hour leeway, fliers are encouraged to be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) 3 to 4 hours earlier than their scheduled flights.

"We highly encourage the general public to adjust their travel time considering that there are lockdown areas in some parts of Metro Manila," their spokesperson Eric Apolinario said.

Cebu Pacific allows rescheduling, refund

In an advisory sent Saturday, November 11, Cebu Pacific announced that passengers who have flights scheduled between November 11 and 15 can rebook their flights to any dates 7 days after November 15, free of charge.

Cebu Pacific also allowed passengers to cancel their flights and get a full refund.

NAIA runways closed



NAIA announced on November 10 that Runway 12 will be set to a no-landing zone and Runway 31 to a no take-off zone from November 12 to 15 between 6 am and 5 pm.

